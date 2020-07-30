Coronavirus: latest global developments

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: The pandemic has killed at least 667,361 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, with more than 17 million people infected, according to an AFP tally at 1100 GMT on Thursday based on official sources.

The United States has the most deaths with 150,716, followed by Brazil with 90,134, Britain with 45,961, Mexico with 45,361 and Italy with 35,129.

Australia reports a record number of new infections and its deadliest day since the start of the pandemic following a spike in cases at elderly-care homes.

Thirteen deaths and 723 positive tests are reported in the southeastern state of Victoria alone, well beyond the previous nationwide record of 549 cases set on Monday.

The German economy shrank by a record 10.1 percent in the second quarter, official data shows.

Federal statistics agency Destatis calls the decline in gross domestic product "historic" and far bigger than any slump seen during the 2008-2009 financial crisis.

And the Mexican economy sees its biggest recorded decline, falling 17.3 percent in the second quarter, according to National Statistics Institute (INEGI) data.

German rail group Deutsche Bahn says it has plunged into its deepest financial crisis with a huge first half loss of 3.7 billion Euros as the pandemic slammed the brakes on travel.

Tokyo's governor calls for restaurants, bars and karaoke parlours to shut earlier to help contain the virus as the Japanese capital reports a record number of new infections.

Businesses that serve alcohol and karaoke parlours will be asked to close at 10 pm, from August 3 until the end of the month, Yuriko Koike says.