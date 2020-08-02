Coronavirus: latest global developments

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Melbourne under curfew - Australia's Victoria state imposes fresh, sweeping restrictions, including a curfew in Melbourne -- the country's second-largest city -- for the next six weeks, a ban on weddings, and schools and universities going back online in the coming days.

- South Africa cases top half a million - South Africa has now registered more than 500,000 cases, the health ministry announces, making it by far the hardest hit country on the continent.

More than a third of positive cases are in Gauteng province -- South Africa's financial hub and epicentre of the outbreak in the country.

- More than 685,000 deaths - The pandemic has killed at least 685,780 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, with at least 17.8 million people infected, according to an AFP tally at 1100 GMT on Sunday based on official sources.

The United States has the most deaths with 154,449, followed by Brazil with 93,563, Mexico 47,472, Britain with 46,193, and India with 37,364 fatalities.

- 'Response fatigue' - The World Health Organization warns the pandemic will be lengthy and could lead to "response fatigue".

"WHO continues to assess the global risk level of COVID-19 to be very high," the United Nations agency says, adding that the effects of the pandemic "will be felt for decades to come".

- Slimmed-down Salzburg festival - Austria's month-long festival celebrates its 100th anniversary, but with a reduced programme and strict safety measures, including masks for spectators until they are seated and its 80,000 tickets -- down from the usual 230,000 -- personalised to enable contact-tracing.