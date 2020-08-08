Coronavirus: latest global developments

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Nearly 722,000 deaths - The coronavirus pandemic has now claimed 721,902 lives since December when it first surfaced in China, according to a global tally compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT Saturday.

There have been nearly 19.5 million cases officially recorded in 196 countries and territories, with 11.5 million classed as recovered.

The United States is the country with the highest death toll at 161,358, followed by Brazil with 99,572 dead, Mexico 51,311, Britain 46,511 and India 42,518.

- Latin America overtakes Europe on death toll - Latin America plus the Carribean is now the region with the worst combined toll, counting 215,859 deaths compared to Europe's 212,794.

Brazil second to the US, has just under 100,000 deaths caused by the virus.

Mexico meanwhile has topped 50,000 dead.

India meanwhile has chalked up some two million cases, with Africa on one million.

- Turkmenistan agrees to WHO coronavirus sampling - Turkmenistan, which officially has no coronavirus cases, has agreed to let the World Health Organization (WHO) carry out independent sampling of virus tests after it expressed "serious concern" over rising pneumonia cases there.

A WHO mission visited the secretive gas-rich Central Asian state last month and advised it to adopt measures including contact tracing "as if COVID-19 were already circulating".

- US job gains slow - The US economy created 1.8 million new jobs in July, down sharply from 4.8 million reported in June, showing a key element of any recovery slowing as the country sees rising coronavirus cases and deaths.