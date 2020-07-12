UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Leaves Spain's Interior A Tourist Desert

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 09:40 AM

Coronavirus leaves Spain's interior a tourist desert

Cordova, Spain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :The Santos Bar, across from Cordova's celebrated mosque, would normally be groaning with tourists tucking into its trademark Spanish tortillas. But with the coronavirus pandemic, "everything's dead", the owner says.

The Mezquita, an eighth-century mosque later turned into a cathedral, is the most visited site in the Andalusian town in southern Spain.

But since it reopened at the end of May, only 16,000 people have set foot in the UNESCO World Heritage site considered one of the most accomplished works of Moorish architecture -- the number of visitors it would normally receive in a week.

"It will take months to make that up," said church spokesman Jose Juan Jimenez Gueto, although money set aside in previous years means staff have been kept busy with restoration projects.

Nearby restaurants, hotels and shops are not so lucky, and many are closed.

At the Santos Bar, only owner Jesus Maldonado is working.

Business is "a quarter of normal", he said. His 10 employees are all on a state-backed furlough scheme.

The plunge in tourism, a sector that accounts for 12 percent of Spain's economy, will be felt like a body blow.

While the country's beaches are its biggest draw, cities in the interior like Cordova also attract tourists with their cultural sites.

And it's places like Grenada, Toledo, and Segovia that are bearing the brunt, according to Spain's national hotel association, with revenue drops greater than 50 percent for restaurants and bars in their historic city centres.

In Andalusia, hotel occupancy is at an average of just 25 percent, a good 10 percentage points lower than in establishments along the coast, said Francisco de la Torre, head of the region's hotel association.

He worries that Andalusian eateries will eventually have to shed up to a third of their staff.

- No Asian tourists - In Spain, the world's number two tourist destination behind France, spending by foreign tourists has plunged by 62 percent in the first five months of the year compared with the same period in 2019.

In Ronda, the mountaintop city perched above a gorge known for its stone bridge, Maria Lara Galindo has worked as a guide for Asian tourists for the past decade.

"For those serving Spanish tourists there is now some activity, but Asian tourists -- nothing," she said.

While Japanese and South Korean tourists may now visit the European Union again, Galindo doesn't expect them to return before next summer, and thinks they will be more likely to travel individually than in groups.

Galindo is one of half a million independent workers in Spain's tourism industry, whose federation fears that up to 100,000 people could lose their jobs.

- Quiet Seville - In Seville, foreign tourists are nearly non-existent and even Spanish tourists few and far between.

Jordi Reines, who works as a nurse in Barcelona, cancelled a trip to Portugal to spend his time off in Andalusia.

"We didn't even think about making a trip abroad," said Reines' girlfriend Noemi Garcia.

Jose Romero, who owns a stand selling drinks and ice cream alongside the city's central Spain Square, said sales are just a tenth of what they were last year.

"This year is a washout, people aren't confident enough to travel," he said.

The dozen souvenir shops near him are still shuttered.

"Uncertainty and fear are slowing everything down," said Isabel Diaz, who is reopening her family's fan shop after a four-month closure -- something they weren't even forced to do during Spain's civil war in 1936-1939.

Reports of new outbreaks are keeping people from going out, added Celia Ferrero, vice president of the Association of Independent Workers.

"Spending is still under shock from the coronavirus and it will stay that way until there is a solution," she said.

Related Topics

Dead World France European Union Hotel Visit Santos Guide Toledo Seville Barcelona Same Cordova Maldonado Spain Portugal North Korea Grenada SITE Money May 2019 Mosque Church Family All From Industry Asia Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

18 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet ministers take their oath before Moham ..

10 hours ago

Dubai announces new economic stimulus package wort ..

11 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Sharjah Ruler on death ..

11 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 58,000 addition ..

12 hours ago

Noura Al Kaabi calls for preservation of cultural ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.