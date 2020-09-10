UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Outbreak Hits 19 At Sumo Stable In Japan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 11:00 AM

Coronavirus outbreak hits 19 at sumo stable in Japan

Tokyo, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :A coronavirus outbreak at a sumo stable in Tokyo has infected 19 people, the governing body said Thursday, adding that a tournament will go ahead this week as planned.

The Japan Sumo Association said one wrestler and 18 trainees at the Tamanoi stable have tested positive for the virus, with 12 of those infected sent to hospital.

The cases follow the death in May of a 28-year-old sumo after contracting coronavirus, the sport's first Covid-19 fatality.

They were discovered after a trainee became sick last week and tested positive, prompting the stable to test everyone who had been in contact with him, the association said.

Of the confirmed cases, 12 have been hospitalised with minor symptoms, while seven others with no symptoms are being isolated at the stable.

The entire stable will be barred from the September basho, which starts on Sunday in Tokyo.

Sumo cancelled its May basho over the coronavirus but from the July tournament, it allowed limited numbers of fans inside a Tokyo arena.

The cluster came to light as Japan eases restrictions with signs that its second wave of coronavirus infections may be over.

Tokyo is expected to lower its warning level as early as Friday, and there has been discussion about loosening restrictions on attendance at sports events.

Other professional sports including baseball and football have also allowed limited numbers of spectators at stadiums.

Related Topics

Football Sports Tokyo Japan May July September Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Coalition Forces intercept two explosive drones la ..

6 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador discusses economic cooperation with ..

36 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 10 September 2020

51 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid to Argentina in fight agains ..

10 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid to Paraguay in fight against ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.