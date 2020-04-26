UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Outlier Tajikistan Suspends Domestic Football

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 03:50 PM

Coronavirus outlier Tajikistan suspends domestic football

Dushanbe, Tajikistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :One of the few football leagues in the world still playing will be suspended next week after authorities in Tajikistan ruled to temporarily ban sports events over coronavirus concerns.

The Tajik football federation said that domestic league matches would go ahead on Sunday before a suspension until at least May 10.

The federation "completely supports" the government's decision to halt sporting events, it said in a statement Saturday.

Tajikistan's authoritarian government insists there are no coronavirus cases in the country, despite reports of several suspicious deaths.

Authorities on Saturday also ruled to shutter schools for two weeks and block grain exports.

Tajikistan's football season began on April 4 after leagues the world over stopped, with matches being played in empty stadiums.

Another Central Asian country that has yet to record any COVID-19 cases, Turkmenistan, restarted its league with fans in attendance on April 19 after a hiatus enforced as a precaution against the virus in late March.

The league in ex-Soviet Belarus has also continued despite 67 COVID-19 deaths in the country, attracting a new soccer-starved global fan base, despite dwindling local spectators.

Related Topics

Football World Sports Exports Belarus Tajikistan Turkmenistan March April May Sunday Government Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 26, 2020 in Pakistan

6 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, WFP chief review global fight a ..

14 hours ago

Health Sector launches new app &#039;ALHOSN UAE&#0 ..

14 hours ago

COVID-19 tests break one million mark; recoveries ..

15 hours ago

UAE accelerating cultural cooperation with Jordan, ..

15 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.