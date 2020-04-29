Coronavirus pushes Airbus into Q1 loss

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :European aviation giant Airbus Wednesday reported a first quarter net loss of 481 million Euros under the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

The loss compared to a profit of 40 million euros ($43 million) in the same period last year.

Revenues fell 15.2 percent to 10.6 billion euros, reflecting a "market environment strongly impacted" by the pandemic, "particularly in commercial aircraft."