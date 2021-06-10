UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Puts Brakes On Global Plastics Production

Umer Jamshaid 49 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 05:30 PM

Coronavirus puts brakes on global plastics production

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Global plastics production declined slightly in 2020 as a result of the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, only the third time since World War II that output has fallen, an industry body said Thursday.

Previously, only as a result of the oil crisis in 1973 and during the financial crisis in 2008 had plastics production fallen since the start of the 20th century.

But last year, worldwide output slipped to 367 million tonnes from 368 million in 2019, a decline of 0.3 percent, the head of European industry federation PlasticsEurope, Eric Quenet, told a news conference.

He attributed the decline to "the impact of Covid-19 on the global economy", but the sector suffered much less than the overall 3.3 percent contraction in the global economy last year according to IMF figures.

While there had been expectations of an increase in consumption of medical plastics due to the pandemic, medical plastics only accounted for 1.5-2.0 percent of total volumes, Quenet noted.

In Europe, plastics production was down 5.

1 percent at 55 million tonnes last year. And the 27-nation EU now accounts for just 15 percent of worldwide production, down from 21 percent in 2010, PlasticsEurope calculated.

Europe remains a market that is "structurally in surplus," Quenet said. Its export surplus last year amounted to six million tonnes, wider than four million tonnes in 2019, and Turkey is currently the biggest customer.

By contrast, output in China -- which currently accounts for a third of global plastics production -- continued to grow by 1.0 percent. It remains largely an importer of specialist plastics, notably for the automotive sector.

North America has increased its plastics output over the past 10 years to 70 million tonnes, PlasticsEurope said. But its share of overall global production has been eroded slightly to around 19 percent from 20 percent in 2010.

The automobile sector, one of the biggest buyers of plastics after the packaging and construction industries, saw its consumption plunge by 18 percent or by 900,000 tonnes in Europe in 2020, PlasticsEurope calculated.

Related Topics

IMF Century Europe Turkey China Oil 2019 2020 Market World War From Industry Share Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Amitabh Bachchan warns people of spreading Covid-1 ..

15 minutes ago

6 startups partner with corporates through Dubai S ..

19 minutes ago

Murad Raas announces new timings for schools acros ..

37 minutes ago

Today PSL Match 16 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultan ..

47 minutes ago

Fujairah Crown Prince briefed about plans, project ..

49 minutes ago

TECNO to hold a Tech Talk Show for the launch of t ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.