UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Targeted Fissures In Society: UN Rights Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 04:10 PM

Coronavirus targeted fissures in society: UN rights chief

Geneva, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :The UN human rights chief warned Wednesday that the coronavirus crisis had laid bare serious weaknesses and divisions within societies, including a destructive failure to respect basic rights.

"Covid-19 has zeroed in on the fissures and fragilities in our societies, exposing all our failures to invest in building fair and equitable societies," Michelle Bachelet told reporters in Geneva.

"It has shown the weakness of systems that have failed to place a central focus on upholding human rights," she said.

The Covid-19 pandemic has claimed more than 1.5 million lives in less than a year, and infected over 67 million others since the virus first surfaced in China a year ago.

Bachelet hailed the recent dramatic advances in vaccine developments against Covid-19, but lamented that the world had long ignored existing "vaccines" against ills like poverty, inequality and even climate change.

"It is a vaccine we developed in the wake of previous massive global shocks, including pandemics, financial crises and two world wars," she said.

"The name of that vaccine is human rights." "Covid-19 has shone a stark spotlight on our failure to uphold those rights to the best of our ability, not just because we couldn't, but because we neglected to, or chose not to," she said.

Bachelet decried that a number of governments had failed to act quickly and decisively enough to halt the spread of the virus, while others refused to take it seriously, or were not transparent about its spread.

"Astoundingly, even to this day, some political leaders are still playing down its impact, disparaging the use of simple measures such as wearing masks and avoiding large gatherings," she said.

"Politicising a pandemic in this way is beyond irresponsible -- it is utterly reprehensible," she said.

Bachelet especially lamented widespread efforts to undermine a science-based approach to the crisis.

"Conspiracy theories and disinformation have been sown and allowed -- or encouraged -- to thrive," she said.

"These actions have plunged a knife into the heart of that most precious commodity: trust."She stressed the need to combat "narrow nationalistic responses" to crises like the pandemic, but also climate change, since they "simply undermine collective recovery."If we are unable to do better, she said, "especially with regard to climate change, 2020 will simply be the first step on the road to further calamity."

Related Topics

World United Nations China Road Geneva 2020 All Best Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Huawei organized 5G Ecosystem Conference emphasize ..

15 minutes ago

DIRBS;Creating Opportunities& Aiding Economic Grow ..

43 minutes ago

European stocks ahead at open

45 seconds ago

National COVID positivity surges at 7.78 percent; ..

47 seconds ago

International faculty to join WUS: VC tells NA Spe ..

49 seconds ago

PM inaugurates AirSial as Pakistan's third private ..

50 seconds ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.