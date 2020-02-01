UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Tests On Two French Evacuated From China Negative: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 12:00 AM

Coronavirus tests on two French evacuated from China negative: minister

Istres, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Tests on two French citizens evacuated by plane with 178 other passengers from the Chinese city of Wuhan and feared to have coronavirus symptoms have turned out negative, Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said Friday.

The two were tested after landing at a military base near the southern port city of Marseille on the first plane sent by France to evacuate French nationals from Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.

The remaining passengers were taken to a seaside holiday camp, where they will be kept in quarantine for two weeks.

"Two people showed symptoms during the journey -- one on the plane and the other in the bus," Buzyn told reporters.

"They were quickly taken to... hospital and they were tested and they are both negative," she said, adding they would now be able to join the others at the quarantine camp.

Announcing the flight on Wednesday, Buzyn had said that it would be reserved for people "who show no symptoms" of the virus that has killed 213 people and infected nearly 10,000 in mainland China, prompting the World Health Organization to declare a global emergency.

She had said that "if people have symptoms or are sick... they will be repatriated on specific medical flights." Three AFP journalists were onboard the 12-hour flight, which landed shortly after noon.

The evacuees were given surgical face masks to wear throughout the flight, which they changed regularly after disinfecting their hands.

The passengers, who were accompanied by a medical team, broke into applause as they touched down in France.

On Thursday, the authorities confirmed a sixth case of the new coronavirus in France, a doctor who was infected by a person who had travelled from China.

The person later returned to China and was confirmed to be sick with the virus.

Buzyn said preparations were now being finalised for a second repatriation flight by France that could leave as soon as Sunday although details were still unclear.

Related Topics

World China France Doctor Wuhan Marseille Sunday From

Recent Stories

Etihad continues flights to China, suspends Beijin ..

6 minutes ago

Etihad continues flights to China, suspends Beijin ..

6 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed visits Al Faziya Reserve

6 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed visits Al Faziya Reserve

6 minutes ago

IOM Offers Countries Technical Support as Coronavi ..

29 minutes ago

American Airlines Suspends Flights to China Effect ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.