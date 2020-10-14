Coronavirus Threatens To Reverse Progress In TB Fight: WHO
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 06:20 PM
Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus pandemic threatens to reverse global progress toward eliminating tuberculosis, the World Health Organization warned Wednesday.
"The Covid-19 pandemic threatens to unwind the gains made over recent years," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, because it was drawing resources away from fighting TB.