Coronavirus toll across globe

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 2,355,410 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Thursday.

At least 107,302,760 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 66,581,600 are now considered recovered.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Wednesday, 13,683 new deaths and 440,911 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were the United States with 3,266 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 1,330 and Mexico with 1,328. The United States is the worst-affected country with 471,575 deaths from 27,287,341 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 234,850 deaths from 9,659,167 cases, Mexico with 169,760 deaths from 1,957,889 cases, India with 155,360 deaths from 10,871,294 cases, and the United Kingdom with 114,851 deaths from 3,985,161 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 186 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Slovenia with 177, United Kingdom 169, Czech Republic 166 and Italy 153.

Europe overall has 790,287 deaths from 35,065,497 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 628,443 deaths from 19,821,304 infections, and the United States and Canada 492,579 deaths from 28,101,323 cases.

Asia has reported 246,307 deaths from 15,575,802 cases, the middle East 100,065 deaths from 4,999,244 cases, Africa 96,784 deaths from 3,707,759 cases, and Oceania 945 deaths from 31,837 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total number of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.