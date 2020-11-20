Coronavirus toll after 1100 GMT Friday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,360,914 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Friday.

At least 56,872,830 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 36,274,600 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

Over Thursday, 11,100 new deaths and 661,056 new cases were recorded worldwide. The countries with the most registered new deaths were the United States with 2,239, followed by Italy with 653 deaths and Poland with 626.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 252,555 deaths from 11,717,947 cases. At least 4,350,789 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 168,061 deaths from 5,981,767 cases, India with 131,578 deaths from 8,958,483 cases, Mexico with 100,104 from 1,019,543 cases, and the United Kingdom with 53,775 deaths from 1,453,256 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to population is Belgium with 131 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Peru with 108, Spain 90, Argentina 81.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 86,398 cases, including 4,634 deaths and 81,453 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean together have 430,584 deaths from 12,296,964 cases, Europe 359,528 deaths from 15,756,373 infections, and the United States and Canada 263,811 deaths from 12,031,955 cases.

Asia has reported 185,071 deaths from 11,674,304 cases, the middle East 72,281 from 3,053,742 cases, Africa 48,698 from 2,029,393 cases, and Oceania 941 deaths from 30,099 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.