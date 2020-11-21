Coronavirus toll after 1100 GMT Saturday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :The coronavirus has killed at least 1,373,381 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT Saturday.

At least 57,583,290 cases of coronavirus have been registered, of which at least 36,725,500 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Friday, 11,847 new deaths and 657,054 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were United States with 1,878 new deaths, followed by France with 1,138 and Mexico with 719.

But France's figures include 757 deaths recorded in care homes between Tuesday and Friday.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 254,424 deaths from 11,913,945 cases. At least 4,457,930 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 168,613 deaths from 6,020,164 cases, and India with 132,726 deaths from 9,050,597 cases.

Mexico follows with 100,823 deaths from 1,025,969 cases, and the United Kingdom with 54,286 deaths from 1,473,508 cases.

The country with the highest death rate is Belgium with 132 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Peru with 108, Spain 91, and Argentina with 81.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 86,414 cases, including 4,634 deaths and 81,472 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 432,461 deaths from 12,368,175 cases, Europe 365,406 deaths from 16,034,727 infections, and the United States and Canada 265,736 deaths from 12,232,828 cases.

Asia has reported 186,824 deaths from 11,791,588 cases, the middle East 72,909 deaths from 3,081,311 cases, Africa 49,104 deaths from 2,044,561 cases, and Oceania 941 deaths from 30,107 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.