Coronavirus toll at 0900 GMT Saturday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :The number of novel coronavirus cases globally stood at 143,400, with 5,402 deaths, across 135 countries and territories by 0900 GMT Saturday, according to a tally compiled by AFP from official sources.

Between Friday's 1700 GMT tally and Saturday's latest figures there were 55 more deaths reported and 2,677 new cases.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP offices from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), take into account the fact that criteria for counting victims and coronavirus screening practices vary from country to country.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- where the epidemic was declared in late December, has to date declared 80,824 cases, for 3,189 deaths, with 65,541 people recovered. The country declared 11 new cases and 13 new fatalities Friday to Saturday.

Outrside China, by Saturday there had been 2,213 fatalities -- 42 since Friday -- for 62,583 cases, 2,665 of them new.

The worst-hit nation after China is Italy with 1,266 deaths for 17,660 cases, Iran with 514 fatalities (11,364 cases), Spain, with 121 deaths for 4,231 cases and France, with 79 deaths and 3,661 cases.

Since Friday, Ecuador has announced its first death while Kosovo, Mauritania, Uruguay, Surinam, Guatemala, Antigua-and-Barbuda, Namibia, eSwatini, Porto Rico and Guinea have declared their first cases.

By 0900 GMT Saturday, Asia had listed 91,346 cases and 3,299 deaths, Europe 36,399 cases and 1,514 deaths, the middle East 12,475 cases for 527 deaths, the United States and Canada 2,350 cases for 48 deaths, Latin America and the Caribbean 388 cases and 5 deaths, Oceania 244 cases and three deaths and Africa 205 cases for 6 deaths.