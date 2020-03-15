UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Toll At 0900 GMT Sunday

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 04:20 PM

Coronavirus toll at 0900 GMT Sunday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :The number of novel coronavirus cases globally stood at 154,620 with 5,796 deaths, across 139 countries and territories at 0900 GMT Sunday, according to a tally compiled by AFP from official sources.

Between the tally at 1700 GMT on Saturday and the latest figures on Sunday, there were 32 more deaths reported and 2,839 new cases.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP offices from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), take into account the fact that criteria for counting victims and coronavirus screening practices vary from country to country.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- where the epidemic was declared in late December, has to date declared 80,844 cases, for 3,199 deaths, with 66,911 people recovered. The country declared 20 new cases and 10 new fatalities between Saturday and Sunday.

Outside China, there had been 2,597 deaths by Sunday -- 22 since Saturday -- for 73,780 cases, 2,819 of them new.

The worst-hit nation after China is still Italy with 1,441 deaths for 21,157 cases, Iran with 611 fatalities (12,729 cases), Spain, with 183 deaths for 5,753 cases and France, with 91 deaths and 4,499 cases.

Since Saturday, the Central African Republic and the Seychelles have diagnosed the first cases on their soil.

By 0900 GMT on Sunday, Asia had listed 91,707 cases and 3,317 deaths, Europe 44,747 cases and 1,786 deaths, the middle East 14,011 cases for 625 deaths, the United States and Canada 3,128 cases for 52 deaths, Latin America and the Caribbean 448 cases and six deaths, Africa 280 cases and seven deaths, and Oceania 303 cases and three deaths.

