Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Friday

Paris, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,957,862 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Friday.

At least 182,551,180 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Thursday, 8,769 new deaths and 432,864 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 2,029 new deaths, followed by India with 843 and Russia with 679.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 605,019 deaths from 33,679,482 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 520,095 deaths from 18,622,304 cases, India with 400,302 deaths from 30,458,251 cases, Mexico with 233,248 deaths from 2,525,350 cases, and Peru with 192,687 deaths from 2,057,554 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 584 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 310, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 295, Czech Republic with 283, and Republic of North Macedonia with 263.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,280,126 deaths from 37,620,322 cases, Europe 1,170,610 deaths from 54,618,227 infections, and the United States and Canada 631,314 deaths from 35,094,766 cases.

Asia has reported 580,370 deaths from 40,275,077 cases, the middle East 150,617 deaths from 9,342,511 cases, Africa 143,692 deaths from 5,545,278 cases, and Oceania 1,133 deaths from 55,007 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.