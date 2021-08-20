UrduPoint.com

Coronavirus Toll At 1000 GMT Friday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4,401,486 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Friday.

At least 209,862,720 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Thursday, 10,453 new deaths and 687,183 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Indonesia with 1,492, followed by Brazil with 979 and Mexico with 850.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 625,166 deaths from 37,294,389 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 572,641 deaths from 20,494,212 cases, India with 433,589 deaths from 32,358,829 cases, Mexico with 251,319 deaths from 3,175,211 cases, and Peru with 197,716 deaths from 2,138,666 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 600 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 311, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 296, the Czech Republic with 284, Brazil with 269 and the Republic of North Macedonia with 269.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,416,393 deaths from 42,452,051 cases, Europe 1,229,171 deaths from 61,347,777 infections, and Asia 742,452 deaths from 48,176,802 cases.

The United States and Canada has reported 651,949 deaths from 38,757,295 cases, Africa 187,324 deaths from 7,418,307 cases, the middle East 172,587 deaths from 11,605,917 cases, and Oceania 1,610 deaths from 104,576 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

