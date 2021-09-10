Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Friday

Paris, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4,602,565 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Friday.

At least 223,069,340 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Thursday, 9,528 new deaths and 614,394 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were United States with 1,901, followed by Russia with 789 and Brazil with 753.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 654,598 deaths from 40,602,891 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 585,174 deaths from 20,958,899 cases, India with 442,009 deaths from 33,174,954 cases, Mexico with 266,150 deaths from 3,479,999 cases, and Peru with 198,621 deaths from 2,158,493 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 602 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 311, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 304, the Republic of North Macedonia with 297, Montenegro with 284 and the Czech Republic with 284.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,456,868 deaths from 43,817,345 cases, Europe 1,268,900 deaths from 64,636,005 infections, and Asia 803,317 deaths from 51,641,640 cases.

The United States and Canada has reported 681,717 deaths from 42,133,792 cases, Africa 201,559 deaths from 8,001,207 cases, the middle East 188,384 deaths from 12,700,876 cases, and Oceania 1,820 deaths from 138,482 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.