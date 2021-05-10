Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Monday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,294,812 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Monday.

At least 158,221,430 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some people have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Sunday, 10,378 new deaths and 686,590 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new fatalities were India with 3,754 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 1,024 and Colombia with 495.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 581,755 deaths from 32,707,993 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 422,340 deaths from 15,184,790 cases, India with 246,116 deaths from 22,662,575 cases, Mexico with 218,985 deaths from 2,365,792 cases, and the United Kingdom with 127,605 deaths from 4,434,860 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Hungary with 295 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by the Czech Republic with 277, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 268, Montenegro 245 and the Republic of North Macedonia 244.

Europe overall has 1,092,979 deaths from 51,550,082 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 954,972 deaths from 29,931,605 infections, and the United States and Canada 606,381 deaths from 33,994,659 cases.

Asia has reported 379,747 deaths from 29,970,589 cases, the middle East 135,224 deaths from 8,094,629 cases, Africa 124,449 deaths from 4,635,864 cases, and Oceania 1,060 deaths from 44,011 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total number of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.