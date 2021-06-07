Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Monday

Paris, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,731,297 people since the spread emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Monday.

At least 173,202,950 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Sunday, 7,951 new deaths and 340,689 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 2,427, followed by Brazil with 873 and Colombia with 539.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 597,628 deaths from 33,362,633 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 473,404 deaths from 16,947,062 cases, India with 349,186 deaths from 28,909,975 cases, Mexico with 228,804 deaths from 2,433,681 cases, and Peru with 186,511 deaths from 1,983,570 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 566 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 309, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 286, the Czech Republic with 282, and the Republic of North Macedonia with 262.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,180,726 deaths from 33,979,026 cases, Europe 1,143,053 deaths from 53,256,433 infections, and the United States and Canada 623,352 deaths from 34,754,889 cases.

Asia has reported 505,866 deaths from 37,489,435 cases, the middle East 144,897 deaths from 8,748,996 cases, Africa 132,299 deaths from 4,924,631 cases, and Oceania 1,104 deaths from 49,548 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.