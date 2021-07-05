Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Monday

Paris, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,980,935 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Monday.

At least 183,741,570 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Sunday, 6,466 new deaths and 331,101 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 830 new deaths, followed by India with 723 and Russia with 654.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 605,526 deaths from 33,717,574 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 524,417 deaths from 18,769,808 cases, India with 402,728 deaths from 30,585,229 cases, Mexico with 233,622 deaths from 2,540,068 cases, and Peru with 193,230 deaths from 2,065,113 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 586 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 311, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 295, Czech Republic with 283, and Republic of North Macedonia with 263.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,289,841 deaths from 37,972,655 cases, Europe 1,173,318 deaths from 54,829,375 infections, and the United States and Canada 631,884 deaths from 35,134,524 cases.

Asia has reported 586,822 deaths from 40,647,327 cases, the middle East 151,572 deaths from 9,433,330 cases, Africa 146,359 deaths from 5,667,924 cases, and Oceania 1,139 deaths from 56,444 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.