Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Monday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4,035,506 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Monday.

At least 186,740,300 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country. They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Sunday, 6,605 new deaths and 362,178 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on the latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Indonesia with 1,007 new deaths, followed by India with 724 and Russia with 710.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 607,156 deaths from 33,853,971 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 533,488 deaths from 19,089,940 cases, India with 408,764 deaths from 30,874,376 cases, Mexico with 234,969 deaths from 2,590,500 cases, and Peru with 194,387 deaths from 2,080,777 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 590 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 311, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 295, Czech Republic with 283, and North Macedonia with 263.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,311,233 deaths from 38,770,784 cases, Europe 1,180,611 deaths from 55,498,504 infections, and the United States and Canada 633,591 deaths from 35,274,557 cases.

Asia has reported 603,896 deaths from 41,534,263 cases, the middle East 153,232 deaths from 9,648,126 cases, Africa 151,772 deaths from 5,952,669 cases, and Oceania 1,171 deaths from 61,399 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.