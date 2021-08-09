UrduPoint.com

Coronavirus Toll At 1000 GMT Monday

Paris, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4,294,735 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Monday.

At least 202,813,740 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country. They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Sunday, 8,002 new deaths and 485,978 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Indonesia with 1,475 new deaths, followed by Russia with 769 and Iran with 588.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 616,829 deaths from 35,764,022 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 563,151 deaths from 20,165,672 cases, India with 428,309 deaths from 31,969,954 cases, Mexico with 244,420 deaths from 2,971,817 cases, and Peru with 196,950 deaths from 2,125,345 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 597 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 311, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 295, the Czech Republic with 284, and Brazil with 265.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,391,463 deaths from 41,530,940 cases, Europe 1,212,602 deaths from 59,709,566 infections, and Asia 702,970 deaths from 46,277,151 cases.

The United States and Canada has reported 643,498 deaths from 37,202,765 cases, Africa 177,337 deaths from 7,018,101 cases, the middle East 165,412 deaths from 10,981,575 cases, and Oceania 1,453 deaths from 93,646 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

