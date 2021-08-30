UrduPoint.com

Coronavirus Toll At 1000 GMT Monday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4,500,620 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Monday.

At least 216,344,180 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later. The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country. They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Sunday, 6,952 new deaths and 446,872 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Russia with 792 new deaths, followed by Iran with 669 and Indonesia with 568.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 637,539 deaths from 38,798,963 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 579,308 deaths from 20,741,815 cases, India with 438,210 deaths from 32,737,939 cases, Mexico with 258,165 deaths from 3,335,700 cases, and Peru with 198,167 deaths from 2,148,419 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 601 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 311, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 298, Czech Republic with 284, Republic of North Macedonia with 282 and Montenegro with 273.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,436,155 deaths from 43,158,763 cases, Europe 1,246,809 deaths from 62,896,600 infections, and Asia 775,755 deaths from 49,951,809 cases.

The United States and Canada has reported 664,439 deaths from 40,288,517 cases, Africa 194,830 deaths from 7,748,732 cases, middle East 180,936 deaths from 12,181,513 cases, and Oceania 1,696 deaths from 118,249 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

