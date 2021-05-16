UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Toll At 1000 GMT Sunday

Faizan Hashmi 20 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 04:20 PM

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Sunday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,371,695 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Sunday.

At least 162,422,800 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Saturday, 11,923 new deaths and 641,818 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 4,077, followed by Brazil with 2,087 and Colombia with 530.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 585,708 deaths from 32,924,303 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 434,715 deaths from 15,586,534 cases, India with 270,284 deaths from 24,684,077 cases, Mexico with 220,384 deaths from 2,380,690 cases, and the United Kingdom with 127,675 deaths from 4,448,851 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Hungary with 301 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Bosnia-Herzegovina with 274, Republic of North Macedonia 249 and Montenegro 248.

Europe overall has 1,108,227 deaths from 52,181,723 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 979,316 deaths from 30,767,661 infections, and the United States and Canada 610,608 deaths from 34,246,152 cases.

Asia has reported 408,698 deaths from 32,256,340 cases, the middle East 137,691 deaths from 8,239,184 cases, Africa 126,079 deaths from 4,685,586 cases, and Oceania 1,076 deaths from 46,162 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total number of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

