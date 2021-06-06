Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Sunday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,723,381 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT Sunday.

At least 172,873,850 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country. They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19. A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Saturday, 10,020 new deaths and 403,621 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 2,677 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 1,689 and Colombia with 532.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 597,377 deaths from 33,357,240 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 472,531 deaths from 16,907,425 cases, India with 346,759 deaths from 28,809,399 cases, Mexico with 228,754 deaths from 2,432,280 cases, and Peru with 186,073 deaths from 1,980,391 cases.

The country with the highest death rate is Peru with 564 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 309, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 286, Czech Republic with 282, and Republic of North Macedonia with 261.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,177,972 deaths from 33,872,153 cases, Europe 1,141,892 deaths from 53,211,826 infections, and the United States and Canada 623,083 deaths from 34,748,020 cases.

Asia has reported 502,761 deaths from 37,355,325 cases, the middle East 144,520 deaths from 8,725,622 cases, Africa 132,049 deaths from 4,911,526 cases, and Oceania 1,104 deaths from 49,379 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.