Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Sunday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,797,342 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Sunday.

At least 175,567,730 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Saturday, 11,133 new deaths and 386,822 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 3,303, followed by Brazil with 2,037 and Colombia with 577.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 599,672 deaths from 33,457,424 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 486,272 deaths from 17,374,818 cases, India with 370,384 deaths from 29,439,989 cases, Mexico with 230,095 deaths from 2,452,469 cases, and Peru with 188,443 deaths from 2,001,059 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 572 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 310, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 289, the Czech Republic with 282, and the Republic of North Macedonia with 263.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,207,257 deaths from 34,913,801 cases, Europe 1,150,725 deaths from 53,572,511 infections, and the United States and Canada 625,586 deaths from 34,858,430 cases.

Asia has reported 532,442 deaths from 38,269,485 cases, the middle East 145,844 deaths from 8,874,388 cases, Africa 134,384 deaths from 5,028,828 cases, and Oceania 1,104 deaths from 50,291 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

