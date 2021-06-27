Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Sunday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,919,801 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Sunday.

At least 180,725,470 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Saturday, 7,625 new deaths and 367,152 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 1,593 new deaths, followed by India with 1,258 and Colombia with 693.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 603,891 deaths from 33,621,535 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 512,735 deaths from 18,386,894 cases, India with 395,751 deaths from 30,233,183 cases, Mexico with 232,521 deaths from 2,503,408 cases, and Peru with 191,584 deaths from 2,046,057 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 581 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 310, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 294, Czech Republic with 283, and Republic of North Macedonia with 263.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,262,881 deaths from 37,013,839 cases, Europe 1,164,979 deaths from 54,270,675 infections, and the United States and Canada 630,105 deaths from 35,034,303 cases.

Asia has reported 570,707 deaths from 39,754,920 cases, the middle East 149,367 deaths from 9,210,666 cases, Africa 140,638 deaths from 5,387,784 cases, and Oceania 1,124 deaths from 53,289 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.