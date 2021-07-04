UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Toll At 1000 GMT Sunday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 06:00 PM

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Sunday

Paris, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,974,841 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally from official sources at 1000 GMT on Sunday.

At least 183,416,370 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some continue to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country. They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Saturday, 7,796 new deaths and 395,360 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 1,635 new deaths, followed by India with 955 and Uganda with 799.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 605,493 deaths from 33,713,912 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 523,587 deaths from 18,742,025 cases, India with 402,005 deaths from 30,545,433 cases, Mexico with 233,580 deaths from 2,537,457 cases, and Peru with 193,069 deaths from 2,063,112 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to population is Peru with 586 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 310, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 295, Czech Republic with 283, and Republic of North Macedonia with 263.

Latin America and the Caribbean have 1,287,487 deaths from 37,890,637 cases, Europe 1,172,523 deaths from 54,768,436 infections, and the United States and Canada 631,831 deaths from 35,130,229 cases.

Asia has reported 584,988 deaths from 40,536,012 cases, the middle East 151,184 deaths from 9,400,462 cases, Africa 145,692 deaths from 5,634,713 cases, and Oceania 1,136 deaths from 55,890 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

Related Topics

India Africa World Europe China Canada Brazil Peru Czech Republic United States Macedonia Mexico Hungary Uganda Middle East May December Sunday 2019 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Expo 2020’s Public Art Programme unveils first p ..

36 minutes ago

29,969 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai Economy reports 97.7% rate of compliance wit ..

1 hour ago

Dubai World Dermatology and Laser Conference &amp; ..

1 hour ago

DEWA AED 256 million water pipeline project reache ..

2 hours ago

SEHA, University of Sharjah to introduce diploma p ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.