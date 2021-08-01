Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Sunday

Paris, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4,220,816 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Sunday.

At least 197,821,560 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country. They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Saturday, 8,830 new deaths and 514,389 new cases were recorded worldwide.

The countries with the most new deaths were Indonesia with 1,604, followed by Brazil with 910 and Russia with 789.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 613,157 deaths from 34,978,461 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 556,370 deaths from 19,917,855 cases, India with 424,351 deaths from 31,655,824 cases, Mexico with 240,906 deaths from 2,848,252 cases, and Peru with 196,353 deaths from 2,111,393 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 596 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 311, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 295, the Czech Republic with 284, and North Macedonia with 264.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall have 1,373,907 deaths from 40,841,711 cases, Europe 1,202,499 deaths from 58,427,601 infections, and Asia 672,610 deaths from 44,846,557 cases.

The United States and Canada have reported 639,755 deaths from 36,409,202 cases, Africa 170,295 deaths from 6,719,516 cases, the middle East 160,371 deaths from 10,493,021 cases, and Oceania 1,379 deaths from 83,957 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.