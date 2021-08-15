Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Sunday

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4,353,003 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Sunday.

At least 206,744,860 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Saturday, 8,727 new deaths and 555,164 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Indonesia with 1,270 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 926 and Russia with 816.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 621,253 deaths from 36,640,481 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 568,788 deaths from 20,350,142 cases, India with 431,225 deaths from 32,192,576 cases, Mexico with 248,167 deaths from 3,091,971 cases, and Peru with 197,340 deaths from 2,132,834 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 599 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 311, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 296, Czech Republic with 284, Brazil with 268 and Republic of North Macedonia with 266.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,405,788 deaths from 42,067,164 cases, Europe 1,221,156 deaths from 60,597,570 infections, and Asia 724,930 deaths from 47,349,910 cases.

The United States and Canada have reported 647,951 deaths from 38,090,332 cases, Africa 182,836 deaths from 7,240,783 cases, middle East 168,803 deaths from 11,300,283 cases, and Oceania 1,539 deaths from 98,824 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.