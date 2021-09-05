Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Sunday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, Sept 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4,560,565 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Sunday.

At least 220,278,710 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Saturday, 10,417 new deaths and 625,313 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were United States with 2,914 new deaths, followed by Russia with 793 and Brazil with 692.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 648,121 deaths from 39,906,862 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 583,362 deaths from 20,877,864 cases, India with 440,533 deaths from 32,988,673 cases, Mexico with 262,868 deaths from 3,420,880 cases, and Peru with 198,447 deaths from 2,154,132 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru, with 602 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 311, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 301, Republic of North Macedonia with 290, Czech Republic with 284 and Montenegro with 279.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,448,903 deaths from 43,545,672 cases, Europe 1,258,810 deaths from 63,862,042 infections, and Asia 791,698 deaths from 50,920,192 cases.

The United States and Canada reported 675,120 deaths from 41,420,051 cases, Africa 198,915 from 7,903,091 cases, middle East 185,356 from 12,498,759 cases, and Oceania 1,763 from 128,909 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.