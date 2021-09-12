Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Sunday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4,622,410 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Sunday.

At least 224,207,440 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Saturday, 10,019 new deaths and 541,533 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were the United States with 2,834, followed by Russia with 788 and Brazil with 712.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 659,694 deaths from 40,921,491 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 586,558 deaths from 20,989,164 cases, India with 442,655 deaths from 33,236,921 cases, Mexico with 267,524 deaths from 3,506,743 cases, and Peru with 198,728 deaths from 2,160,327 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 603 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 311, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 305, the Republic of North Macedonia with 299, Montenegro with 286 and the Czech Republic with 284.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,460,832 deaths from 43,925,215 cases, Europe 1,272,536 deaths from 64,925,551 infections, and Asia 808,203 deaths from 51,930,608 cases.

The United States and Canada has reported 686,882 deaths from 42,461,461 cases, Africa 202,503 deaths from 8,034,520 cases, the middle East 189,612 deaths from 12,787,329 cases, and Oceania 1,842 deaths from 142,763 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.