Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Sunday

Paris, Sept 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4,683,586 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Sunday.

At least 228,132,200 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Saturday, 8,114 new deaths and 604,978 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were the United States with 1,279, followed by Brazil with 935 and Russia with 793.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 673,474 deaths from 42,050,907 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 590,508 deaths from 21,230,325 cases, India with 444,838 deaths from 33,448,163 cases, Mexico with 271,303 deaths from 3,564,694 cases, and Peru with 198,976 deaths from 2,166,419 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 603 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 312, the Bosnia-Herzegovina with 311, the Republic of North Macedonia with 309, Montenegro with 293, and Bulgaria with 287.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,472,258 deaths from 44,388,097 cases, Europe 1,286,786 deaths from 65,996,058 infections, and Asia 822,388 deaths from 52,777,094 cases.

The United States and Canada have reported 700,854 deaths from 43,620,909 cases, Africa 205,762 deaths from 8,154,572 cases, the middle East 193,593 deaths from 13,039,174 cases, and Oceania 1,945 deaths from 156,298 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.