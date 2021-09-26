Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Sunday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, Sept 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4,740,525 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Sunday.

At least 231,483,340 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country. They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Saturday, 6,171 new deaths and 378,753 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Russia with 805 new deaths, followed by United States with 762 and Mexico with 600.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 687,751 deaths from 42,940,458 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 594,200 deaths from 21,343,304 cases, India with 446,918 deaths from 33,652,745 cases, Mexico with 275,303 deaths from 3,628,812 cases, and Russia with 203,900 deaths from 7,420,913 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 604 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Bosnia-Herzegovina with 318, Republic of North Macedonia with 316, Hungary with 312, Montenegro with 301 and Bulgaria with 294.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,483,035 deaths from 44,731,041 cases, Europe 1,301,290 deaths from 67,046,439 infections, and Asia 833,402 deaths from 53,509,572 cases.

The United States and Canada has reported 715,382 deaths from 44,540,007 cases, Africa 208,493 deaths from 8,235,800 cases, the middle East 196,861 deaths from 13,250,832 cases, and Oceania 2,062 deaths from 169,650 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.