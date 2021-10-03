Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Sunday

Paris, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4,793,613 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Sunday.

At least 234,542,240 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Saturday, 6,364 new deaths and 396,062 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were the United States with 983 new deaths, followed by Russia with 890 and Mexico with 614.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 700,935 deaths from 43,658,032 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 597,723 deaths from 21,459,117 cases, India with 448,817 deaths from 33,813,903 cases, Mexico with 278,592 deaths from 3,678,980 cases, and Russia with 209,918 deaths from 7,586,536 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 605 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Bosnia-Herzegovina with 324, the Republic of North Macedonia with 321, Hungary with 313, Montenegro with 308, and Bulgaria with 302.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall have 1,492,645 deaths from 45,037,562 cases, Europe 1,316,322 deaths from 68,169,439 infections, and Asia 842,664 deaths from 54,127,309 cases.

The United States and Canada have reported 728,880 deaths from 45,289,238 cases, Africa 211,136 deaths from 8,313,436 cases, the middle East 199,752 deaths from 13,420,110 cases, and Oceania 2,214 deaths from 185,154 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.