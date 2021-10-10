Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Sunday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4,843,739 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Sunday.

At least 237,462,210 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country. They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19. A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Saturday, 5,425 new deaths and 351,868 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Russia with 962 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 404 and Mexico with 348.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 712,974 deaths from 44,317,553 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 600,829 deaths from 21,567,181 cases, India with 450,589 deaths from 33,953,475 cases, Mexico with 281,958 deaths from 3,720,545 cases, and Russia with 216,415 deaths from 7,775,365 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 605 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Bosnia-Herzegovina with 331, Republic of North Macedonia with 327, Montenegro with 316, Hungary with 313, and Bulgaria with 311.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,501,440 deaths from 45,305,305 cases, Europe 1,333,630 deaths from 69,413,306 infections, and Asia 849,982 deaths from 54,643,014 cases.

The United States and Canada has reported 741,160 deaths from 45,972,930 cases, Africa 213,024 deaths from 8,362,975 cases, the middle East 202,156 deaths from 13,561,466 cases, and Oceania 2,347 deaths from 203,220 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.