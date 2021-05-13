Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Thursday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,333,603 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Thursday.

At least 160,364,910 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Wednesday, 13,903 new deaths and 746,250 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 4,120, followed by Brazil with 2,494 and the United States with 855.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 583,685 deaths from 32,814,946 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 428,034 deaths from 15,359,397 cases, India with 258,317 deaths from 23,703,665 cases, Mexico with 219,590 deaths from 2,371,483 cases, and the United Kingdom with 127,640 deaths from 4,441,975 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Hungary with 299 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by the Czech Republic with 279, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 273, Republic of North Macedonia 247 and Montenegro 246.

Europe overall has 1,101,783 deaths from 51,915,478 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 966,303 deaths from 30,308,622 infections, and the United States and Canada 608,441 deaths from 34,117,546 cases.

Asia has reported 394,321 deaths from 31,148,830 cases, the middle East 136,348 deaths from 8,168,271 cases, Africa 125,338 deaths from 4,660,742 cases, and Oceania 1,069 deaths from 45,425 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total number of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.