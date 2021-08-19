Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Thursday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4,392,364 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Thursday.

At least 209,192,770 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Wednesday, 9,752 new deaths and 678,470 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Indonesia with 1,492 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 1,064 and Mexico with 940.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 624,253 deaths from 37,155,209 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 571,662 deaths from 20,457,897 cases, India with 433,049 deaths from 32,322,258 cases, Mexico with 250,469 deaths from 3,152,205 cases, and Peru with 197,659 deaths from 2,137,295 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 599 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 311, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 296, the Czech Republic with 284, Brazil with 269 and the Republic of North Macedonia with 268.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,413,850 deaths from 42,353,426 cases, Europe 1,227,474 deaths from 61,179,475 infections, and Asia 740,093 deaths from 48,017,700 cases.

The United States and Canada have reported 651,011 deaths from 38,613,947 cases, Africa 186,486 deaths from 7,377,230 cases, the middle East 171,849 deaths from 11,547,970 cases, and Oceania 1,601 deaths from 103,029 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.