Coronavirus Toll At 1000 GMT Tuesday

Umer Jamshaid 27 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 03:50 PM

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Tuesday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 2,947,319 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 136,568,060 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Monday, 8,924 new deaths and 613,712 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 1,480 new deaths, followed by India with 879 and Poland with 645.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 562,533 deaths from 31,268,132 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 354,617 deaths from 13,517,808 cases, Mexico with 209,702 deaths from 2,281,840 cases, India with 171,058 deaths from 13,689,453 cases, and Britain with 127,100 deaths from 4,373,343 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Czech Republic with 262 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 245, Bosnia-Herzegovina 228, Montenegro 220 and Bulgaria 207.

Europe overall has 1,002,448 deaths from 46,602,694 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 835,455 deaths from 26,348,972 infections, and the United States and Canada 585,865 deaths from 32,334,418 cases.

Asia has reported 287,129 deaths from 19,842,634 cases, the middle East 119,442 deaths from 7,037,376 cases, Africa 115,974 deaths from 4,361,623 cases, and Oceania 1,006 deaths from 40,348 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However, the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total number of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

