Coronavirus Toll At 1000 GMT Tuesday

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Tuesday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,031,441 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 141,968,800 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later. These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Monday, 9,389 new deaths and 685,311 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 1,761 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 1,347 and Poland with 601.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 567,729 deaths from 31,738,706 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 374,682 deaths from 13,973,695 cases, Mexico with 212,466 deaths from 2,306,910 cases, India with 180,530 deaths from 15,321,089 cases, and the United Kingdom with 127,274 deaths from 4,390,783 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is the Czech Republic with 267 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 263, Bosnia-Herzegovina 242, Montenegro 229 and Bulgaria 219.

Europe overall has 1,029,223 deaths from 48,221,888 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 867,799 deaths from 27,315,128 infections, and the United States and Canada 591,385 deaths from 32,865,885 cases.

Asia has reported 300,646 deaths from 21,751,346 cases, the middle East 123,195 deaths from 7,334,306 cases, Africa 118,164 deaths from 4,438,405 cases, and Oceania 1,029 deaths from 41,842 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total number of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

