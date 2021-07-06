Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Tuesday

Paris, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,987,613 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 184,103,170 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Monday, 6,409 new deaths and 366,439 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Russia with 737, followed by Indonesia with 728 and Brazil with 695.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 605,567 deaths from 33,723,157 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 525,112 deaths from 18,792,511 cases, India with 403,281 deaths from 30,619,932 cases, Mexico with 233,689 deaths from 2,541,873 cases, and Peru with 193,389 deaths from 2,066,677 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 587 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 311, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 295, the Czech Republic with 283, and the Republic of North Macedonia with 263.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,292,455 deaths from 38,058,357 cases, Europe 1,174,386 deaths from 54,931,427 infections, and the United States and Canada 631,930 deaths from 35,140,552 cases.

Asia has reported 588,824 deaths from 40,755,241 cases, the middle East 151,823 deaths from 9,465,147 cases, Africa 147,053 deaths from 5,695,604 cases, and Oceania 1,142 deaths from 56,849 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.