Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Tuesday

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4,169,966 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 194,611,850 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country. They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Monday, 7,731 new deaths and 541,492 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on the latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Indonesia with 1,487, followed by Russia with 779 and Brazil with 578.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 610,952 deaths from 34,533,187 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 550,502 deaths from 19,707,662 cases, India with 421,382 deaths from 31,440,951 cases, Mexico with 238,595 deaths from 2,754,438 cases, and Peru with 195,973 deaths from 2,105,005 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 594 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 311, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 295, the Czech Republic with 284, and the Republic of North Macedonia with 264.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,360,029 deaths from 40,303,274 cases, Europe 1,196,456 deaths from 57,651,233 infections, and Asia 650,927 deaths from 43,870,495 cases.

The United States and Canada have reported 637,503 deaths from 35,959,821 cases, Africa 165,420 deaths from 6,509,648 cases, the middle East 158,300 deaths from 10,239,702 cases, and Oceania 1,331 deaths from 77,682 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.