Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Tuesday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :"The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4,952,390 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 243,972,710 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Monday, 6,087 new deaths and 385,676 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were United States with 1,371 new deaths, followed by Russia with 1,106 and Ukraine with 734.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 737,316 deaths from 45,545,583 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 605,804 deaths from 21,735,560 cases, India with 455,068 deaths from 34,202,202 cases, Mexico with 286,496 deaths from 3,784,448 cases, and Russia with 232,775 deaths from 8,316,019 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 607 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Bosnia-Herzegovina with 347, Republic of North Macedonia with 339, Bulgaria with 332, Montenegro with 330, and Hungary with 316.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall have 1,515,695 deaths from 45,754,384 cases, Europe 1,379,401 deaths from 72,857,142 infections, and Asia 864,488 deaths from 55,552,795 cases.

The United States and Canada have reported 766,071 deaths from 47,244,449 cases, Africa 217,101 deaths from 8,474,562 cases, middle East 206,950 deaths from 13,843,796 cases, and Oceania 2,684 deaths from 245,582 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.