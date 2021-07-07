Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Wednesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,996,519 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Wednesday.

At least 184,524,100 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country. They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Tuesday, 8,254 new deaths and 446,454 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 1,780, followed by Indonesia with 1,040 and India with 930.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 605,905 deaths from 33,747,198 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 526,892 deaths from 18,855,015 cases, India with 404,211 deaths from 30,633,665 cases, Mexico with 233,958 deaths from 2,549,862 cases, and Peru with 193,588 deaths from 2,069,051 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 587 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 311, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 295, the Czech Republic with 283, and the Republic of North Macedonia with 263.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,296,118 deaths from 38,200,250 cases, Europe 1,175,509 deaths from 55,029,236 infections, and the United States and Canada 632,283 deaths from 35,165,224 cases.

Asia has reported 591,617 deaths from 40,854,733 cases, the middle East 151,948 deaths from 9,484,223 cases, Africa 147,896 deaths from 5,732,921 cases, and Oceania 1,148 deaths from 57,514 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

