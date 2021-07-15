Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Wednesday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4,061,908 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Thursday.

At least 188,347,300 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country. They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19. A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Wednesday, 8,751 new deaths and 541,452 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 1,556 new deaths, followed by Indonesia with 982 and Russia with 791.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 608,115 deaths from 33,947,230 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 537,394 deaths from 19,209,729 cases, India with 411,989 deaths from 30,987,880 cases, Mexico with 235,507 deaths from 2,616,827 cases, and Peru with 194,752 deaths from 2,085,883 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 591 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 311, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 295, Czech Republic with 283, and Republic of North Macedonia with 263.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,320,071 deaths from 39,091,698 cases, Europe 1,183,811 deaths from 55,935,834 infections, and the United States and Canada 634,572 deaths from 35,368,956 cases.

Asia has reported 613,628 deaths from 42,051,113 cases, Africa 154,543 deaths from 6,069,998 cases, middle East 154,097 deaths from 9,765,795 cases, and Oceania 1,186 deaths from 63,908 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.