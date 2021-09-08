Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Wednesday

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4,583,765 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Wednesday.

At least 221,815,260 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Tuesday, 9,587 new deaths and 690,690 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were United States with 1,081 new deaths, followed by Mexico with 1,071 and Russia with 797.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 650,511 deaths from 40,280,001 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 584,171 deaths from 20,913,578 cases, India with 441,411 deaths from 33,096,718 cases, Mexico with 264,541 deaths from 3,449,295 cases, and Peru with 198,568 deaths from 2,156,451 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 602 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 311, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 302, Republic of North Macedonia with 294, Czech Republic with 284 and Montenegro with 282.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,453,139 deaths from 43,684,235 cases, Europe 1,264,735 deaths from 64,306,000 infections, and Asia 799,027 deaths from 51,335,778 cases.

The United States And Canada has reported 677,546 deaths from 41,798,317 cases, Africa 200,512 deaths from 7,960,211 cases, middle East 187,009 deaths from 12,596,439 cases, and Oceania 1,797 deaths from 134,285 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.