UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Toll At 11 GMT Sunday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 05:00 PM

Coronavirus toll at 11 GMT Sunday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 766,228 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Sunday.

At least 21,500,350 cases have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 13,205,100 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Saturday, 5,663 new deaths and 264,102 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were United States with 1,105 new deaths, followed by India with 944, and Brazil with 709.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 169,489 deaths from 5,361,613 cases. At least 1,818,527 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 107,232 deaths from 3,317,096 cases, Mexico with 56,543 deaths from 517,714 cases, India with 49,980 deaths from 2,589,682 cases, and United Kingdom with 41,361 deaths from 317,379 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 86 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Peru (79), Spain 61, United Kingdom 61, and Italy 59.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 84,808 cases, including 4,634 deaths, and 79,519 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 240,071 deaths from 6,111,270 cases, Europe 210,374 deaths from 3,509,567 infections, and the United States and Canada 178,549 deaths from 5,483,457 cases.

Asia has reported 79,406 deaths from 3,940,731 cases, middle East 32,068 deaths from 1,319,087 cases, Africa 25,331 deaths from 1,110,768 cases, and Oceania 429 deaths from 25,476 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

Related Topics

India Africa World Europe China Canada Hong Kong Macau Spain Italy Brazil United Kingdom Belgium Peru United States Mexico Middle East May December Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Al Ain Zoo offers specialised care to lizards popu ..

2 minutes ago

UAE announces 210 new COVID-19 cases,123 recoverie ..

2 minutes ago

Sharjah Airport becomes first carbon neutral airpo ..

2 hours ago

Sri Lankan expats find new job opportunities in UA ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders offer condolences on death of US Presi ..

3 hours ago

Over 140 international professional participate in ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.