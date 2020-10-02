Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Friday

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,024,093 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Friday.

At least 34,354,350 cases have been registered. Of these, at least 23,733,500 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Thusday, 5,628 new deaths and 324,076 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 1,095 new deaths, followed by the United States with 949 and Brazil with 728.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 207,816 deaths from 7,279,065 cases. At least 2,840,688 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 144,680 deaths from 4,847,092 cases, India with 99,773 deaths from 6,391,068 cases, Mexico with 78,078 deaths from 748,315 cases, and the United Kingdom with 42,202 deaths from 460,178 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 99 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Belgium with 86, Bolivia 69, Spain 68, and Brazil 68.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 85,424 cases, including 4,634 deaths and 80,601 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall have 349,179 deaths from 9,470,515 cases, Europe 233,653 deaths from 5,579,419 infections, and the United States and Canada 217,165 deaths from 7,439,330 cases.

Asia has reported 140,804 deaths from 8,325,540 cases, the middle East 46,221 deaths from 2,015,111 cases, Africa 36,096 deaths from 1,492,640 cases, and Oceania 975 deaths from 31,799 cases.